Board approves final plat for Heritage Pointe phase two

NEWPORT — Heritage Pointe subdivision developers got a green light from the town council to put the finishing touches on the second and final phase of the subdivision.
The council met Thursday via teleconference for its regular meeting, the first time the council held a virtual meeting, which the board is turning to due to the novel coronavirus outbreak.
Town Manager Bryan Chadwick said during his manager’s report the various safety measures being taken to avoid infection, such as social distancing and closing town facilities to the public, has made the town staff’s jobs “interesting.”
“The budget meetings have been tentatively scheduled,” Mr. Chadwick said. “We’ll be keeping you (the council) and media outlets abreast.”
The council praised town staff for continuing to work. Councilman Mark Eadie said it’s a credit to town staff that there’s been no degradation of municipal services during the outbreak.
With 17 participants “attending” Thursday’s meeting, councilmen and town staff included, officials dealt with some technical difficulties but managed to hold a full meeting, unanimously granting final plat approval to phase two of Heritage Pointe subdivision.
Heritage Pointe is a 312-lot subdivision under construction on 208.21 acres west of Highway 70, south of Mason Town Road, north of Nine Foot Road and with Howard Road running through it. Phase two consists of 38 single-family residential lots, accessed from Howard Road.
Councilman Bob Benedict said there were aspects of the project he still wanted to discuss. However, at Mayor Pro Tem Chuck Shinn’s suggestion, Mr. Benedict deferred the discussion until a better forum could be arranged, due to technical difficulties.
In other news at Thursday’s meeting, the council unanimously approved purchasing two multi-ports from Evoqua Water Technologies for $27,779.51.
The council also unanimously approved hiring East Carolina Builders for $6,450 to install three multi-ports for three water softeners at the town water treatment plant.
Mr. Chadwick said the purchase and installation are to repair leaks on the three water softener and town staff has only one multi-port in stock.
He said the purchase is coming from a sole-source vendor, something which didn’t sit well with Councilman Danny Fornes.
“In the future, we need to stay away from solo vendors,” he said. “We have no choice now; we have to with what we’ve got.”
The council also unanimously approved the meeting’s consent agenda, including minutes from the March 13 and March 26 council meetings, a resolution authorizing electronic meetings, declaring a public utilities vehicle surplus and setting four public hearings for the next regular council meeting Thursday, May 14.
