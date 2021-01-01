CARTERET COUNTY — Property owners are reminded they have until Tuesday to pay property taxes before they’re considered delinquent and begin accruing interest.
Beginning Wednesday, any unpaid taxes on real and personal property will accrue interest at a rate of 2% for the month of January, plus three-quarters of a percent each month thereafter until the bill is paid. Those penalties apply statewide. Bills are mailed out every year in early August, with taxes due and payable Sept. 1, giving residents roughly a three-month window to pay them penalty-free.
Carteret County Tax Administrator Sarah Davis said the end of December is one of the busiest times of year for the county’s tax office as people scramble to get their payments in before the due date. The office had been keeping some employees home and limiting drop-in visits due to the coronavirus pandemic, but Ms. Davis said the office fully reopened Dec. 29 for walk-in traffic to account for the uptick in activity.
“You can imagine the phone and foot traffic we’re getting lately,” she said.
Closer to the onset of the pandemic around March and April, as the county and municipalities were preparing their budgets for the 2020-21 fiscal year, some finance officials worried the pandemic may negatively impact property and other tax collections. But Ms. Davis said the county hasn’t seen that prediction materialize, and in fact, collections are up slightly from last year. She said so far, around 77% of county property taxes have been paid, up by less than a percentage point from the same time last year.
In addition to real estate, taxes are coming due on personal property, including items such as boats and motors, jet skis, mobile homes, aircraft and all unlicensed automobiles, trucks, trailers, campers and motorcycles. Taxes on registered motor vehicles are paid to the N.C. Division of Motor Vehicles. The county begins listing personal property each year on Jan. 2, and the last day to submit a form for listing property is Jan. 31. A 10% late listing penalty is charged for listing received or postmarked after Jan. 31.
Many homeowners pay their property taxes through their mortgage company, and Ms. Davis encouraged those residents, if they haven’t already done so, to call the county tax office to make sure the bill has been paid.
“We tell people to call back around the end of November to check if it’s been paid, so if they haven’t called by now, it’s probably a good idea to check,” she said.
Residents should note the county completed a revaluation in 2020 that could affect their property values and, therefore, the amount due in taxes. The county also increased the property tax rate this year to 33 cents per $100 of assessed property value.
Several towns in Carteret County also adjusted their tax rate in 2020.
Those residing within municipal limits must pay taxes specific to that municipality in addition to the countywide property tax. Some residents may also be subject to special fees, such as those for fire and rescue districts.
More information about the upcoming property tax deadline, including options to pay, can be found at the Carteret County tax office’s website, carteretcountytax.com.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
