WCILCA board sends fire department’s proposed budget to county

CEDAR POINT — The board that oversees the Western Carteret Fire and EMS Department voted unanimously Wednesday night to forward the department’s $3.2 million proposed 2022-23 budget to the county for approval.
The board of directors of the Western Carteret Interlocal Cooperation Agency met in the department’s meeting room off Sherwood Avenue.
The action followed a public hearing in which no one spoke, and there were no significant comments from the board members before the vote.
The board had discussed the budget extensively during a special meeting on Feb. 16. It will first go to the county fire and EMS commission for a review and recommendation, then to Carteret County commissioners for inclusion in the overall 2022-23 budget, which will go into effect July 1.
Department Chief Kevin Hunter’s proposed budget doesn’t call for any increase in the district’s property taxes, which are 10 cents per $100 of assessed property valuation in Stella – which has a second WCFD fire and EMS station – and 5 cents per $100 for EMS and 6 cents per $100 for fire service districtwide. The 2021-22 budget for the department was about $3.4 million.
The WCFD and EMS department serves the towns of Bogue, Cedar Point, Cape Carteret and Peletier, plus unincorporated areas in the county in and around those towns, including Stella. As a result of continued rapid residential development in the once largely rural district, the budget includes funds for three full-time firefighter/emergency medical technicians or paramedics to the department – one for each shift – to address the rapid growth in service calls. Calls during the 2021 calendar year topped 2,000 for the first time.
The proposed budget also includes a new pay plan – created by Assistant Chief Mike Penuel – which would give some employees raises to bring them more closely in line with the job market for emergency service workers in the area. Wages have lagged for years, despite occasional raises, in large part because the department has not had formal annual cost-of-living adjustments in the budgets. Chief Hunter said the goal is to implement COLAs as soon as it is financially possible.
The proposed budget includes a capital improvement plan, but it’s much smaller in cost than the plan for 2021-22, which included a new $400,000 fire truck.
As a result, even though the cost of most things the department needs is going up, and insurance costs will be much higher because a department ambulance wrecked last year, the proposed total budget for 2022-23 is $315,000 lower than the actual expenditures in 2021-22.
The WCILCA board is comprised of representatives from Bogue, Cape Carteret, Cedar Point and Peletier, plus the county. Its members are appointed by those local government entities.
The board also voted unanimously to change the start of its meetings from 6:30 p.m. to 6 p.m.
