The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. July 17 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road in Bogue. (Cheryl Burke photo)

BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. July 17 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road in Bogue. Agenda items include a presentation by Caitlin Sabadish, director of the Board of Elections, and discussion of a letter to be sent out to medically fragile residents offering assistance during hurricanes and other emergencies.

