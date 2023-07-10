BOGUE — The Bogue Town Council will meet at 6 p.m. July 17 in town hall at 121 Chimney Branch Road in Bogue. Agenda items include a presentation by Caitlin Sabadish, director of the Board of Elections, and discussion of a letter to be sent out to medically fragile residents offering assistance during hurricanes and other emergencies.
