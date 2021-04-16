MOREHEAD CITY — The Morehead City Fire and EMS Department was awarded a grant from the Firehouse Subs Public Safety Foundation to purchase a full set of new self-contained breathing apparatus cylinders for the department.
The department received the foundation’s Critical Lifesaving Upgrade Grant in the amount of $37,202.28, with no matching funds required from the city. Deputy Fire Chief Courtney Wade informed the Morehead City Council of the award during its regular meeting Tuesday evening, and the council voted unanimously to accept the grant.
The grant funds will be used to replace 41 SCBA cylinders that are set to expire this year and next. Each cylinder costs more than $800, and the grant allows the department to replace all 41 bottles at the same time.
“(The cylinders) have a shelf life of three years, so we are asking for the acceptance of this grant,” the deputy chief said Tuesday.
The closest Firehouse Subs location is in New Bern, but Deputy Chief Wade said the grant program is open to anyone within 60 miles of a location. The company’s foundation is a charitable organization that provides funding resources, lifesaving equipment, education, training and disaster relief to first responders and public safety organizations, including fire and police departments. The only requirement for accepting the grant is to issue a press release announcing the award.
In other business Tuesday, the council approved submitting an application for a Coastal Area Management Act Public Beach and Coastal Waterfront Access Grant for restroom facilities at Mitchell Village Park. The application is due Friday.
If it’s awarded, the grant would provide $200,000 for the project, with the city required to kick in 25%, or $50,000. The council voted 4-1 to approve the application materials, with Councilman David Horton the sole opposition vote. He said adding restrooms could increase the popularity of the relatively small, secluded park, and he worried nearby residents may not like the potential uptick in visitors.
“I proposed last time this came up (at a workshop meeting April 6) that we take this to the neighborhood and have a public hearing to make sure that it’s what the neighborhood wants, because I feel like it could have an effect on the neighborhood and attracting more people than they want,” he said.
The other council members, however, said they saw no reason to delay an opportunity for a new amenity at little cost to the city and voted to move forward. Parks and recreation director Jerry Riggs said the city should find out by fall if the grant has been approved.
Also, by a consensus decision rather than a formal vote, the council decided to go forward with naming Morehead City’s new magazine the Mullet Wrapper. The name, which is a colloquialism for the Carteret County News-Times, was previously suggested by communications director Alizé Proisy, and most of the council was in favor of the idea.
Councilman Bill Taylor did not support the name, saying he felt it was not appropriate for the new magazine, which will be distributed for free on a quarterly basis to all city residents. The other council members, however, disagreed and directed city manager Ryan Eggleston to proceed with publication.
