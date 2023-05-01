MOREHEAD CITY – The Crystal Coast Civic Center was buzzing with activity Thursday, April 27 as the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce hosted its annual Business After Hours Expo.
Organizers considered the event a "huge success" as attendees enjoyed a range of social activities, free small business seminars and showcases from local businesses.
Two new activities were added to the expo this year, including a Best Dressed Booth competition and two rounds of "speed networking" where pairs of professionals were engaged in three-minute meetings.
The networking event provided ample opportunities for attendees to make new connections and forge valuable business relationships, organizers said.
The expo's Best Dressed Booth competition saw Emerald Isle Realty take the top spot. Habitat for Humanity came in second, followed by Hope Mission in third place and the Carteret Community College Small Business Center in fourth.
"The Business After Hours Expo was an excellent opportunity for local businesses to showcase their products and services," Carteret County Chamber of Commerce Membership Director Julie Naegelen said. "We were so happy with the turnout and the energy in the room.”
Several exhibitors were interviewed live on air with WTKF’s Lockwood Phillips who broadcasted live from the expo throughout the evening.
"Overall, the event proved to be an outstanding success, with businesses across the region connecting and networking in a dynamic and supportive environment," the Chamber wrote in a press release.
The event was presented by Duke Energy and supported by corporate sponsor Carteret Landing Assisted Living and Memory Care and food sponsor Class Act Catering.
WTKF 107.5 FM The Talk Station, the Carteret County News-Times, Curtis Media Group, WITN, and 213 Weddings and Events served as media sponsors.
The Business After Hours Expo is a cornerstone event for the chamber alongside its annual Celebrating Business Awards Luncheon in February and Reverse Drawing fundraiser in August.
More information on the Carteret County Chamber of Commerce and its upcoming events may be found on the Chamber's website at https://nccoastchamber.com/ or by following on social media.
