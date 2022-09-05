PINE KNOLL SHORES — The seventh annual Pine Knoll Shores Fishing Tournament is set for Saturday, Oct. 8 with a rain date scheduled Sunday, Oct. 9.
The tournament is open to all people living in Pine Knoll Shores, family members including grandchildren, property owners and town employees. Those participating in the tournament can only hook-and-line fish from the surf, a pier, a kayak or a boat.
Those 13 years and older will participate in the adult tournament. Those 16 years and older will need a North Carolina saltwater fishing license. Winners are determined by weight in each category. Trophies will be presented to the winners of each category.
As an inshore tournament, fish entered are limited to the state’s legal size in each category: red drum, speckled trout, grey trout, bluefish, sea mullet and sheepshead. No flounder are allowed, as the state’s season for the fish is only Sept. 1-30 this year.
According to a press release from the town, the fishing tournament starts at 6 a.m., and weigh-ins begin at 4 p.m. at McNeill Park for 13 years and older and will close at 5 p.m.
The kids’ tournament is for all kids 12 and under. An adult must accompany children during this event and at weigh-ins. Life jackets will be available for use during the tournament while fishing near the park water. Weigh-ins for the kid’s tournament will be at McNeill Park from noon to 1 p.m.
Registration is $10 for anyone 13 and up. Those under 12 are free but still need to register. Participants can register by picking up a form at the PKS police station lobby or from the town website www.townofpks.com.
Completed registrations can be returned in an envelope marked “Fishing Tournament” with $10 cash or check made payable to Town of PKS and deposited in the depository on the front left side of the police department entrance.
Registration must be received by Oct. 1 to qualify for weigh-ins.
Email Shelia at psbadmin@townofpks.com or call 252-247-2474 with questions.
