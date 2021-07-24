Carteret County officials remind residents to protect against mosquitos

BEAUFORT — With recent cases of West Nile virus reported in Mecklenburg County and Virginia, Carteret County public works director Tony Cahoon encourages residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes and mosquito-borne illnesses.
“We encourage residents to protect themselves from mosquitoes by following proactive defense tips,” Mr. Cahoon said in an email Friday. “This includes using insect repellent containing DEET, dressing in long sleeves and pants, reducing time spent outside, draining standing water, and consulting a doctor if you feel sick after being bit by a mosquito.”
He further suggested people go through their property and cut any tall grass and shrubbery and check standing water in places like flowerpot saucers, children’s toys, birdbaths, boats, buckets, container lids, tarps and tires.
Mr. Cahoon said supplies of mosquito dunks given out by the county in the past are limited this year. The dunks can be placed in ditches and other locations where there is standing water to kill mosquito larvae.
To bring the mosquito population under control, the public works department uses eight spray trucks and focuses on outdoor spraying that covers broad swaths of the county, according to Mr. Cahoon.
“The county also targets historical problem areas known to be breeding grounds,” he said.
Mosquitoes are most active at dawn and dusk. The county spray trucks will typically spray during those times for the biggest impact, he said.
Plus, “Avoiding daylight hours also avoids the activity time of many beneficial insects, such as bees and butterflies,” he said.
For more information about mosquito dunks call the department at 252-648-7878.
