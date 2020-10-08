Red Cross offers fire safety tips

RALEIGH — National Fire Prevention Week is this week, and the American Red Cross urges everyone to test smoke alarms and practice their escape plan as home fires continue during the coronavirus pandemic.
Since February, the Red Cross has responded to more than 29,000 home fires across the country to help more than 128,000 people with urgent needs like emergency lodging, financial assistance and recovery planning.
In eastern North Carolina, local volunteers have responded to 697 home fires and helped 2,487 people. The nation’s most frequent disaster, home fires are most often caused by cooking, according to the National Fire Protection Association, which is sponsoring Fire Prevention Week with the theme, “Serve Up Fire Safety in the Kitchen!”
“Home fires haven’t stopped during COVID-19, and neither has the need to prevent fire tragedies,” Sam Rodgers, disaster program officer, Red Cross Eastern North Carolina, said. “During Fire Prevention Week, test your smoke alarms and practice your escape plan to help protect you and your loved ones.”
Home fires claim seven lives a day in the U.S., but a new 2020 national Red Cross survey shows most people aren’t taking the steps to protect themselves.
Testing your smoke alarms each month helps ensure they’re working — which can cut the risk of dying in a home fire by half. Still, 65% don’t do it.
Practicing an escape plan twice a year also increases the odds of survival, but 70% of don’t it.
Escaping in less than two minutes can be the difference between survival and tragedy, according to fire experts. Yet more than half think they have more time.
Here are tips for fire safety:
- Test your smoke alarms monthly.
- Place smoke alarms on each level of your home, including inside and outside bedrooms and sleeping areas.
- Change the batteries at least once a year, if your model requires it.
- Check the manufacturer’s date of your smoke alarms. If they’re 10 years or older, they need to be replaced because the sensor becomes less sensitive over time. Follow the manufacturer’s instructions.
- Practice your escape plan until everyone can get out in less than two minutes.
- Include at least two ways to exit every room in your home.
- Select a meeting spot at a safe distance away from your home, such as your neighbor’s home or landmark like a specific tree in your front yard, where everyone knows to meet.
- Teach children what a smoke alarm sounds like. Talk about fire safety and what to do in an emergency.
