NEWPORT — A traffic accident Thursday morning near Fort Benjamin Park resulted in one fatality and one occupant in stable but critical condition.
A call went out over the emergency scanner for a vehicle collision at 7 a.m. Thursday, just off of Highway 70 West in Newport.
The Newport Police Department, Newport Fire Department and the N.C. Highway Patrol responded to a single vehicle, a Honda four-door passenger car, which Newport Police Chief Keith Lewis said had gone off the road while traveling west toward Havelock.
“They went off the road and hit a tree,” Chief Lewis told the News-Times, “resulting in one fatality and one person critically injured.”
The fatality was the car’s passenger, while the driver was transported to Carteret Health Care in Morehead City. Chief Lewis said the driver is listed in “critical but stable condition.”
As of Thursday morning, law enforcement is still investigating the cause of the wreck, though Chief Lewis said speed was a factor.
Officials haven’t released the names of the occupants of the car.
This is a developing report.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.