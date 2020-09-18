Jet slides off runway at airport; no damage, injuries reported

BEAUFORT — No injuries were reported after a jet slid off the runway at the Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort Thursday afternoon.
Interim Airport Manager Jesse Vinson told the News-Times the aircraft, a HondaJet, slid off the end of the runway after landing due to extremely slick conditions caused by heavy rain Thursday. The jet came to rest in the mud several feet in front of the runway.
Airport staff helped the owner move the aircraft out of the mud. No injuries were reported and Mr. Vinson said there was no damage to the aircraft.
Mr. Vinson said the incident underscores the need for a runway extension project at the airport. He said if mud hadn’t stopped the plane, it could have continued sliding onto Highway 101.
“It’s a real safety issue,” Mr. Vinson said. “I think a runway extension is critical for the future of the airport facility.”
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.