PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town commissioners in Pine Knoll Shores agreed Wednesday night to donate $8,500 to help fund school resource officers in Morehead City in the 2022-23 academic year, but also to write a letter asking county officials why all SROs should not be funded through the county.
Commissioners agreed that Mayor John Brodman should write County Commission Chairperson Ed Wheatly and Carteret County Schools Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson, inquiring why the school system uses this funding system – municipalities kick in money based on the percentage of students from their towns in the specific schools – instead of another.
Commissioners agreed in principle during their June 8 meeting to make a onetime donation of $8,500 to the town of Morehead City for the purpose of funding SROs for Morehead City Primary School, Morehead City Elementary School and Morehead City Middle School, using Fiscal Year 2021-22 reserves.
The original request from Morehead City was a pledge for two years of funding, but the PKS board decided this donation would be voted on again in 2023 for approval.
There was some discussion Wednesday about finding out why the current system is used.
Town Manager Brian Kramer agreed.
“I’d like to find out what the standard is” across the state, he said.
After the meeting, Mayor Brodman said, “We all agreed that we, like everyone else in the county, need to pay our fair share, so that’s not the issue. The issue in some peoples’ minds is the question of who should administer the collection and disbursement of the funds to pay for the SROs.
“Some people feel that since the county and the school board run the school system, it is them that should be collecting the funds needed to support SROs through regular county taxes, which would be a simple, straight-forward approach, even if it means the county needs to raise taxes to cover the extra expenditures.
“Why drag the municipalities in and complicate the process with a bunch of transfer payments between municipalities?” he asked. “We’re not opposed to paying our fair share, but it seems to some that we could simplify the process.”
Carteret County commissioners in June approved a 2022-23 budget that fully funds three new school resource officers – in Bogue Sound Elementary, Harkers Island Elementary and Atlantic Elementary – which are all outside municipalities.
Additionally, the approved county budget provides matching funds for four SROs in elementary schools in three municipalities, two in Beaufort, one in Morehead City and one in Newport. The county also plans to seek matching funds from the state.
The in-town schools to get full-time SROs are Newport Elementary, which now shares one with Newport Middle School; Beaufort Elementary, which shares one with Beaufort Middle School; The Tiller School, which is a charter school; and Morehead City Elementary.
That means that this coming academic year, there will be an SRO in each school in the system.
