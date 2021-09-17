Lane closures are back: NCDOT to resume work on Emerald Isle bridge in October

EMERALD ISLE — While work to preserve the two-lane B. Cameron Langston Bridge from Cape Carteret to Emerald Isle halted over the summer, it’s about to resume, necessitating lane closures once again.
Emerald Isle town manager Matt Zapp reported the resumption, which the N.C. Department of Transportation says will begin Monday, Oct. 4, during the town board of commissioners meeting Tuesday night. Mr. Zapp said he’d been notified by NCDOT at about 3 p.m. Tuesday.
“There will be lane closures five to seven days a week,” he said, and the state department says the work will likely continue through May.
“Motorists should expect a lane closure between 9 p.m. and 6 a.m. Monday through Friday,” an NCDOT release states. “However, lane closures could be installed on Saturday or Sunday night if work during the week is delayed due to weather. Contractors will use flaggers at the ends of the work zone to direct traffic.”
NCDOT also stated while a lane might not always be closed during those times, “drivers should anticipate this pattern and plan ahead as their commute may take longer than normal. NCDOT urges drivers to also use caution and remain alert around the bridge.”
During the meeting, Mr. Zapp said the agency told him it would avoid work around holidays and try to avoid working during any major events in town.
He also said the cameras the town recently installed to give motorists a view of traffic on Highway 58 and Coast Guard Road should help people plan their trips to avoid traffic congestion, if possible.
“All we can ask for is patience,” Mr. Zapp said. “We know this will bleed into spring.”
Thursday, Mr. Zapp added that, “We are going to work as best we can with our colleagues (at) NCDOT to help get this information to the public as swiftly as possible and as often as possible.”
The bridge opened in 1971 at a cost of $3 million, and NCDOT officials say the work will extend its life by a couple of decades. The town has opposed widening the bridge, in part because the increased flow would likely necessitate widening Highway 58 in town, which the town also opposes.
Contact Brad Rich at 252-864-1532; email brad@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @brichccnt.
