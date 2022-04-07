BEAUFORT — As part of National Child Abuse Prevention Month, staff members from the Carteret County Department of Social Services, Carteret Children’s Advocacy Center and the Carteret County Guardian ad Litem program will plant a pinwheel garden on the grounds of the Carteret County Courthouse in Beaufort on Thursday, April 14.
A pinwheel is the symbol of child abuse prevention and reflects childhood hope, health and happiness. Pinwheel gardens are planted in communities throughout the nation in April in recognition of National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
The pinwheel garden will be planted in Beaufort at 11 a.m. that day, followed by a community walk at 11:15 a.m. Community members and businesses can show their support by planting a pinwheel at their home or place of business and send photos to share on social media.
Photos can be sent to pio@carteretcountync.gov.
For more information about preventing child abuse and neglect before it begins, visit Prevent Child Abuse North Carolina online at preventchildabusenc.org.
Those needing to report suspected abuse or neglect can call DSS at 252-728-3181 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. After hours, on weekends and holidays, call the County Communications Center at 252-726-1911.
