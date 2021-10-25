Project Christmas Cheer gears up for 2021 holiday season

MOREHEAD CITY — Project Christmas Cheer will begin taking applications for assistance Monday, Nov. 1 at First United Methodist Church in Morehead City.
The nonprofit organization provides Christmas assistance to needy children, ages birth to 18 and adults 65 years of age and older. Eligibility for assistance is based on Carteret County Department of Social Services guidelines.
PCC coordinator Vicki Daniels said, “Our main goal is to make sure every child in Carteret County has something under the Christmas tree on Christmas morning.”
Applications will be taken from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. Spanish translators will be available Mondays during the application period, which ends Friday, Dec. 3. Applications will not be taken Friday, Nov. 26.
Last year PCC provided gifts to 562 children and gift cards to 123 seniors.
Through the program, children receive gifts by people selecting their names from angel trees, which will be set up at two county locations. Those locations will be the Sports Center and One Harbor Church, both in Morehead City.
“Angels” will be available at the Sports Center at 701 N. 35th St. beginning Monday, Nov. 15 and until all angels are adopted. The hours will be 5 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and 1 to 6 p.m. Sundays.
The angel tree will be available at One Harbor Church at 1605 Fisher St. Sunday, Nov. 28 through Wednesday, Dec. 15. Hours will be 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday and 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sundays.
PCC will also provide gift cards to seniors 65 and older. Because of the coronavirus pandemic, the traditional Christmas party held for seniors at First Presbyterian Church in Morehead City will not take place. Instead, the church will hand out gift cards to seniors referred to the congregation by PCC, according to First Presbyterian Church member Paula Stewart.
Due to the pandemic, there will be safety measures in place for those filling out applications, according to Ms. Daniels.
“We will be following (U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) and state and local guidelines for COVID-19 protection,” she said. “Applicants and Christmas Cheer workers will be required to wear masks while in the facility and will be screened for temperature prior to entering the building.”
Only one adult family member will be allowed in for the application process. No children or other family members will be allowed in the building.
Those applying will need to bring the following:
- A driver’s license or photo ID.
- Social Security cards for everyone in the house.
- A contact telephone number.
- Proof of income for all family members working outside the home.
- Proof of rent (copy of lease or other proof of payment).
- If receiving food stamps, provide copy of DSS 8551 form and food stamp amount.
- School name and grade of each child in the household.
- Clothing sizes for children and their needs.
As the applications are processed and approved, the children’s names and wish lists are distributed to the angel trees located at participating churches.
Individuals, organizations and businesses wishing to support PCC by donations or by selecting children or families, can contact PCC at 252-247-7275 or email pcccoordinator2020@gmail.com. Information is available on the PCC website at projectchristmascheer.com.
