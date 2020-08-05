Cedar Point: No storm debris collection
The town of Cedar Point will not offer debris pickup for Tropical Storm Isaias.
Staff said they drove through town several times Tuesday and determined it would not be necessary, according to a press release. The town advised the Carteret County convenience site off Highway 58 at Firetower Road is open and accepts yard waste.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.