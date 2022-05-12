MOREHEAD CITY — Thanks to community support, a yard sale held May 6-7 in the old Kmart building for Ukraine raised more than $40,000, according to Janet Eshleman, organizer of the event.
The money is being donated to The Salvation Army, which has units in and around Ukraine assisting refugees.
“I can’t thank all of the workers enough,” Ms. Eshleman said Thursday as she and volunteers cleaned up what was left of the donated items in the old Kmart building. “Without them, this would have never happened.”
She further thanked all those who donated and purchased items.
“I don’t think there was a soul during the yard sale who didn’t stop and say thank you for doing this,” she said. “What a tribute to our county and what a tribute to Ukraine.”
While a few of the remaining items were given away this week, what was left Thursday is being donated to other nonprofits, according to Ms. Eshleman.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.