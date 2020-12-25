Family Promise provides hope to families in need

MOREHEAD CITY — Alicia Castillo and her eight children have never experienced a traditional Christmas because of a difficult past.
In fact, they haven’t had a home of their own since Ms. Castillo escaped an abusive marriage in 2018.
This year the family will receive a Christmas filled with gifts and love in a safe environment thanks to Family Promise of Carteret County, a nonprofit ministry that houses homeless families in partnership with county churches.
“This is our first Christmas,” Ms. Castillo said Tuesday. “I’ve never had a Christmas with a tree and presents. There were just so many years we couldn’t have them. Being here is the happiest we have ever been.”
It’s helping families like the Castillo’s that keeps Family Promise Executive Director Sandy Hewitt going through difficult challenges, including the coronavirus pandemic.
“I need to take action to help at-risk families in our community, while respecting the mask wearing and social distancing guidelines,” Ms. Hewitt said. “Working together with our friends and partner churches, we have provided temporary housing, meals and services to more than 68 family members this year.”
In addition, Ms. Hewitt said the organization has mentored eight at-risk families and has provided support to families needing help with car repairs, food, clothing and assistance with utility bills.
“We helped four families keep 22 children in their care by providing temporary shelter at a nearby motel when homelessness threatened to tear them apart,” she said.
Family Promise has faced many challenges since 2018, when Hurricane Florence caused widespread damage in the county, including to many of the churches who partnered with Family Promise to house families in their facilities.
Because of the lack of housing opportunities in churches during that time, Ms. Hewitt began providing shelter to the families at the main office and day center at 1500 Arendell St. n Morehead City, which is a former home and office building.
While Ms. Hewitt and the Family Promise board were planning to return to the original model of housing families on a rotational basis at churches once they were repaired, the pandemic caused a change in plans. Many churches switched to virtual services and closed facilities. That became the catalyst for a decision by Ms. Hewitt and the board to pursue the purchase of the day center and a portion of the property to house families.
To help with the effort, Ms. Hewitt said the Big Rock Blue Marlin Foundation has agreed to provide a grant to assist with the purchase of the building, along with a portion of the 1.5 acres where the building sits.
“Family Promise has to raise $75,000, with the foundation providing the rest,” Ms. Hewitt said.
She plans to begin a capital campaign to raise the funds at the beginning of 2021.
Currently, the facility can house 10 people. She wants to renovate part of the building, adding space to serve up to 14 people, which is what the Family Promise national headquarters allows.
“We will be using the additional room for sleeping accommodations for four families, meal preparation, dining as a family, job training and parenting classes,” she said.
The main goal of Family Promise is to mentor families back into a place where they are self-sustainable.
“Until they have financial management skills, families end up in a cycle of homelessness,” she said. “That’s why we teach financial management, parenting skills and life skills. We have people come here who didn’t have parents teach them basic life skills. We’ve had people come here who didn’t know how to do laundry, create meals for their children and budget for food and clothing. That’s where we try to help.”
Ms. Hewitt said she foresees the homeless crisis continuing to worsen during the pandemic, which is why the support of partner churches and community members is vital.
“We are a nonprofit and depend solely on donations,” she said. “I am so grateful for our partners who help us. They are a tremendous blessing. We have a very giving community.”
Those being helped by Family Promise, like Ms. Castillo, also thanked Ms. Hewitt and those who have helped her family.
“Ms. Sandy saved our lives. She’s an amazing woman. No other place would help us. I hope she knows how grateful we are,” Ms. Castillo said.
To continue to help families, Ms. Hewitt said donations are welcome to pay for operations costs. Those wanting to donate online can do so at familypromisecarteret.org. Checks can be mailed to Family Promise, 1500 Arendell St., Morehead City, NC 28557.
To volunteer or for more information, call Family Promise at 252-222-0019.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com;
