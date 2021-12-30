NEWPORT – Two men were arrested Wednesday on several charges after a car chase in the Newport area.
An N.C. Highway Patrol trooper tried to stop a red Jeep Grand Cherokee for a traffic violation around 9:50 a.m., but the driver refused to stop, which started the car chase, according to a press release from the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office.
The release states the chase started near the intersection of Hibbs Road and K-7 Lane in Newport and ended when the driver crashed the vehicle into a utility pole near Hibbs Road.
No one inside the suspect car was injured, but the vehicle was disabled. The driver, Tyrone Jerome Lea, 34, of Havelock, was immediately taken into custody by Morehead City police officers. A passenger, Juan Jauregui, 27, of Morehead City, fled but was taken into custody by sheriff’s office deputies after a brief foot pursuit. Both were taken to the Carteret County jail in Beaufort.
While taking inventory of the crashed vehicle, law enforcement allegedly found 42 grams of suspected fentanyl and drug paraphernalia.
Mr. Lea is charged with trafficking opium or heroin, fleeing to elude arrest and reckless driving. His bond is $1,015,000.
Mr. Jauregui is charged with trafficking opium or heroin. His bond is $1,105,000.
Also assisting at the scene were officers with the Newport Police Department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.