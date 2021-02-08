Atlantic Beach works to solidify plans to extend sewer service along causeway

This article is the second of a two-part series. The first part, focusing on wider infrastructure goals along Bogue Banks, published Feb. 7.
ATLANTIC BEACH — Town officials are hammering out the details of plans to extend sewer service to the town’s commercial corridor.
Atlantic Beach officials hope to extend sewer service along the Atlantic Beach Causeway and a section of Fort Macon Road that make up the town's commercial corridor. The purpose is to allow property owners and developers more options and encourage increased commercial uses.
The council met for its annual planning retreat Jan. 29 at the Doubletree by Hilton Hotel, and Mayor Trace Cooper said discussion of this plan began in 2020.
“The general consensus was to see what we could do to extend wastewater service,” he said.
To this end, the council is working with Sugarloaf Utility, a local private wastewater utility, to contract them for 80,000 gallons per day of capacity at their package treatment plant on West Fort Macon Road. The mayor said the current plan is for the utility to build a new plant, while town officials install the collection system along the commercial corridor.
“We've been looking at this as putting in wastewater for this corridor, starting with the causeway and then filling in elsewhere as demand is determined,” Mayor Cooper said.
To recoup the cost of the system installation, the mayor said the town would charge tap fees into the new sewer system. Capacity fees would also be charged, then passed along to Sugarloaf Utility to compensate them for the new plant and maintenance.
The mayor said the biggest risk to the town would be if the demand for sewer service along the corridor didn’t reach expectations and the town was left “on the hook” for unused capacity. He said he doesn’t see that as likely, however.
“My expectation is we'll have more demand than supply,” he said.
With the plan to install a sewer system along the corridor also comes an effort to create a sewer overlay district. Mayor Cooper said this would allow the town to create architectural guidelines and material standards for any development hooked into the system.
“Before we put any pipes in the ground, we need to have our development rules in place so we can ensure what's built is what people want to see,” the mayor said, noting the town is sending out requests for proposals to various firms to create the proposed guidelines and standards.
One Carteret County official enthusiastic about the project if Economic Development Director Don Kirkman. He said in Wednesday email to the News-Times he’s “very excited” the council plans to extend sewer along the business corridor.
“Those improvements, when constructed, will allow much more flexibility in the future development of that central business district, which is an important gateway to Bogue Banks from Morehead City,” he said.
One local realtor and property developer thinks the project won’t result in new development so much as allow the business corridor to maintain its commercial nature. Bluewater Real Estate broker and realtor, and former town councilman, Jim Bailey said he thinks without a sewer service, the property along the Atlantic Beach Causeway would eventually become residential.
“By offering the ability to have sewer, it will allow restaurants and businesses to stay on the causeway,” he said.
As an example, Mr. Bailey cited the former Channel Marker property. The restaurant was located at the foot of the Atlantic Beach bridge, until storm damage resulted in its demolition. When in use, the Channel Marker had to use a pump-and-haul service to handle its wastewater.
“There’s no way to put in a new restaurant (on that lot) without sewer,” Mr. Bailey said. “I don’t think it (the proposed wastewater system) will result in a log of new development. I think it will allow the town to maintain what it has along the causeway.”
He said real estate prices have been rising on Bogue Banks, though while infrastructure is a factor, he thinks it’s not the biggest. He said building material costs have “skyrocketed” and the coronavirus pandemic has resulted in a lot of people looking to move from higher-density areas inland to the coast.
“We have a lot to offer,” Mr. Bailey said. “We have good schools and good internet speeds; all that’s driven sales.”
Realty World of Atlantic Beach realtor and Atlantic Beach Planning Board member Llewellyn Ramsey agreed with Mr. Bailey that more people are coming to the coast. However, Ms. Ramsey put importance on the availability of better infrastructure.
“I think we’ve got to get more infrastructure along Bogue Banks,” she said. “We need sewer for the causeway, we need work on our roads…so many lots will only handle a two-bedroom house.”
This isn’t the first time Atlantic Beach officials have pursued creating a sewer system for the business corridor. Previous attempts include a proposal to connect to Morehead City’s system, which the city turned down, and a proposal to create a pipeline and wastewater treatment plant in the Down East region, at North River Farms. The latter proposal went to state officials for approval, but opposition from Down East residents resulted in the proposal being shelved.
Sewer is only one of several infrastructure projects going on in Atlantic Beach, and other Bogue Banks towns have their own efforts underway as well. To learn more, read “As growth continues along Bogue Banks, towns turn focus to infrastructure.”
