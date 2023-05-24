ATLANTIC BEACH — After a public hearing Monday night in the town hall off Highway 58, the Atlantic Beach council unanimously approved the 2023-24 fiscal year budget, which totals $10,585,150, including a general or operating fund of $8,609,550.
It also includes the water utility fund, $1,841,600; the beach and waterway reserve fund, $100,000; and the water capital reserve fund, $34,000.
In his budget message, Town Manager John O’Daniel said that, as usual, the largest source of revenue is the property tax, which is expected to generate about $4 million, or about 45% of general fund revenue, based on a tax rate of 21.5 cents per $100 of assessed value, up from 20 cents in the 2022-23 fiscal year, which ends June 30.
The second largest source of general fund revenue is derived from local sales taxes and anticipated to be $1,835,000, and the third largest is solid waste user fees at $535,000. Those fees pay for garbage and recycling service.
O’Daniel said expenditures were budgeted very conservatively in large part because of ongoing inflation. The goal was to maintain existing service levels.
“Each department's request was given consideration based on current and prior year expenditures, proposed work program needs, inflationary trends and a review of each departmental operation,” he said. “Personnel costs compose 62% of our expenditures and include salaries, FICA, health insurance, retirement, workers comp and other related federal /state employer costs.”
According to O’Daniel, the budget includes replacement of two police department four-wheel drive vehicles at a cost of $106,900, replacement of a fire department truck at a cost of $71,600 and replacement of two water department trucks at a cost of $70,000.
He noted that the debt service for construction of the new public safety and administration complex is a big part of the general fund budget.
“The $7,000,000 construction loan has a low interest rate of 2.39% for 15 years,” he said. “The annual payment of principal and interest is $562,175.78. We will utilize a portion of water fee proceeds ($70,000 per year) to pay a share of the annual debt service on this item as a reimbursement transfer to the general fund.”
O’Daniel recently replaced David Walker who retired in April.
