Carteret County reports 30 more COVID-19 cases Monday, active cases decline

CARTERET COUNTY — Health officials Monday afternoon reported 30 more COVID-19 cases have been confirmed in Carteret County since Friday, though the number of active cases decreased sharply.
The new cases reported Monday bring the county’s total to 1,585 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the onset of the pandemic, of which 191 are considered active. That is down from 267 active cases reported as of Friday.
Meanwhile, 1,377 people in Carteret County have recovered from the disease caused by the novel coronavirus and 17 residents have died.
Despite the decline in active cases, the number of patients hospitalized at Carteret Health Care in Morehead City increased from eight reported Friday to 12 Monday.
Carteret Community College officials announced an additional confirmed COVID-19 case on campus Monday, bringing the number of cases reported at CCC to 11. Of those, two cases are considered active.
The Carteret County public school system has also reported two more confirmed cases, for 51 overall cases connected to schools as of Monday afternoon. The newest cases were reported at Broad Creek Middle School and Bogue Sound Elementary School.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.