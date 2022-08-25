MOREHEAD CITY — Peer Recovery Center, which provides peer support specialists to help those struggling with mental health and substance use disorders, held a special celebration Tuesday to dedicate the facility in honor of founder Bev Stone.
Hope Mission Ministries, which took over operation of the facility, at 3900 Bridges St., in May 2021, sponsored the celebration. Officials from the county and Town of Morehead City joined with Hope Mission and Peer Recovery Center workers, and other agencies who provide services, to cut a ribbon and unveil the new sign for the facility.
The Peer Recovery Center staff includes North Carolina certified peer support specialists who provide services, free of charge, to anyone who is living with mental health and substance use disorders, according to program supervisor Heather Jones.
“There is no other facility like Peer Recovery Center in Carteret County. All of our services are free of charge,” Ms. Jones said in an email following the celebration. “For anyone living with substance use disorder and/or mental health problems, we have Certified Peer Support Specialists who have ‘walked a mile in their shoes’ to help them navigate the recovery system, among other things such as the criminal justice system.”
Peer support specialists are people living in recovery with mental illness and/or substance abuse and who provide support to others who can benefit from their lived experiences. The North Carolina Certified Peer Support Specialist Program provides acknowledgement that the peer has met a set of requirements necessary to provide support to individuals with mental health or substance abuse issues.
“We are here to provide hope to anyone who thinks that there is none,” she said. “When you’re struggling, we understand and listen without judgment.”
Jones said the center can link people to resources needed to overcome homelessness, poverty, substance use disorders, mental health problems and many other obstacles faced in life.
“At Peer Recovery Center, we strive to empower individuals to achieve their goals and hopes for the future, dreams of living a self-determined life, maintain self-esteem and achieve a meaningful role in society,” she said.
As of Aug. 1, the center has served 3,266 individuals this year.
The nonprofit provides various classes, including art therapy, food and nutrition, Wellness Recovery Action Plan (WRAP), and recovery/12-step yoga.
Other groups also offer programs in the building. They include Alcoholics Anonymous, Narcotics Anonymous, Adult Children of Alcoholics, From the Pit to the Palace, Hope Recovery Homes and Carteret Community College.
Center staff work collaboratively with several other organizations and agencies. Some of these include the Carteret County Health Department, Carteret Community College, the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, RHA Health Services, PORT Health Services, Emergency Medical Services, Master Gardner’s, Community Prevention Services, Carteret County Chamber of Commerce, Asheville Buncombe Community Christian Ministry (ABCCM), Recovery Alliance Initiative, Coastal Community Action and Carteret Health Care.
For more information, visit peerrecoverycenter.org or like the group’s Facebook page.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.