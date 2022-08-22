NEWPORT — The Outer Banks Wildlife Shelter (OWLS) is in need of volunteers for community workdays that are set for Friday and Saturday, Sept. 2-3 at the shelter at 100 Wildlife Way and Highway 24. Workers are needed from 9 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sept. 2 and beginning at 9 a.m. Sept. 3.
Those interested are encouraged to sign up ahead of time, although it’s not a requirement. OWLS Executive Director Brooke Breen said signing up prior to the event is helpful for planning purposes.
The nonprofit shelter, which rehabilitates injured and orphaned wildlife for release back into the wild, needs help with multiple projects in preparation for a U.S. Department of Agriculture inspection, according to Breen.
“We depend on volunteers for roughly 80% of what we do at OWLS,” Breen said. “It takes many hands to keep everything moving here.”
The shelter needs help with lawn and animal enclosure maintenance during the workdays. This will involve yard cleanup, pressure washing and painting. There will also be projects available indoors.
Breen said the COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on the shelter with a decrease in donations and volunteers.
“COVID has nearly bankrupted us,” Breen said. “Without the benefit of volunteers coming in to work and without public fundraisers, appearances, combined with epic low donations, we are desperately trying to stay afloat.”
She estimates it costs $100 to care for each animal, and the shelter is averaging 3,200 animals per year.
“Our numbers are not matching up,” she said. “Our previous yearly budget, before COVID, was $150,000 per year. Now, we are in a serious deficit — to the point where I’ve considered closing the doors on new admissions. I’d hate to do that. OWLS has been available to take in animals since 1988. We need our community to help us get through these growing pains and continue to support our efforts to give every animal we care for a second chance at life.”
Breen said there’s been an increase in animals being brought to the shelter the past three years, adding to the challenges.
“We have grown so much in the past three years that we need to expand our caging and environments for our education animals and provide more examples of indigenous wildlife for visitors and outreach programs,” she said.
Breen added that community workdays provide a great opportunity for the public to see firsthand what OWLS does.
“All of us at OWLS started off as either a volunteer or unpaid intern,” she said. “Community workday gives folks a chance to see what we are all about, lend a hand and hopefully entice them to be part of our team, or at least advocate for us.”
Breen suggested those coming for the workday wear light, comfortable clothing, solid sneakers or boots and plan for yardwork.
“We have some tools and gloves here, but you may prefer to bring your own,” she said.
Those interested in volunteering can call OWLS at 252-240-1200, email owls.edu@yahoo.com or reach out via Facebook Messenger with the dates, times and number of workers coming.
Those wanting to make tax-deductible donations can mail checks to OWLS, 100 Wildlife Way, Newport, NC 28570, drop it off at the shelter or donate through PayPal on the website outerbankswildlifeshelter.com.
Other ways to help OWLS includes donating old sneakers to the shelter as part of a “sneaker round up.” The shelter is collecting old sneakers/tennis shoes and receives a dollar amount for each pair. Sneakers can be dropped off during business hours in the shelter’s admission hall. OWLS is currently open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week through the end of August. It will then revert to offseason hours of 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. each day.
OWLS is also preparing for its Taste of Carteret auction/dinner fundraiser, which will be Nov. 19 at Carolina Homes and Gardens near Ocean. OWLS will begin selling tickets for the event in October. The shelter is currently seeking donated auction items, gift certificates, restaurants to donate a signature dish, live music options and corporate sponsors.
There will be an all-you-can-eat buffet, live music, silent auction and open bar. Education animals will be present at the event. Contact OWLS if you or your business is interested in helping.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.