Audubon’s 122nd Christmas bird count begins next week with survey area in Carteret County

MOREHEAD CITY — As the last month of the year arrives, bird watchers throughout Carteret County and beyond are preparing their cameras and binoculars to participate in the 122nd Audubon Christmas Bird Count.
The CBC occurs each year from Dec. 14 to Jan. 5. Bird watchers register with The National Audubon Society to follow routes through a 15-mile diameter circle, counting every bird they see or hear each day. Not only are the species’ tallied, the individual birds are counted to give an indication of the total number in the survey area.
“Birders of all skill sets are involved in the CBC,” Audubon said on its website. “If you’re a beginning birder, your compiler will pair you with an expert initially. If your home is within the boundaries of a CBC circle, then you can stay at home and report the birds that visit your feeder on a count day as long as you have made prior arrangements with the count compiler.”
Last year, 47 participants took part in the the Morehead City survey, with 162 different species reported. The most numerous species sighted was the double-crested cormorant, with 2,738 birds observed and recorded.
Local birder John Fussell is the compiler for the Carteret County observation circle. As of Thursday, only one circle is located in the area, an Mr. Fussell said he anticipates about 30 participants this year.
“A lot of people, when they hear about the Christmas Bird Count, think of a field trip,” he said. “I try to find people who are good at identifying birds; it’s better to have good observers who aren’t leading groups.”
Mr. Fussell said individual birders, pairs or small groups are best to keep the noise to a minimum so birds can not only be seen, but heard. His circle is located near the middle of the county and is centered near the Crab Point Village subdivision.
“For a birder, the fun part is seeing how many species you can find,” Mr. Fussell said. “It’s like an Easter egg hunt. There’ve been a lot of changes in habitat in the count circle; suburbia has been creeping in.”
Bird count results in the county are affected by multiple factors. In the long term, increasing development and habitat restoration have had an effect. The weather during a given count also affects how many birds and bird species show up.
“Sometimes we have more species than any other circle in North Carolina,” Mr. Fussell said. “It’s always fun when you have a lot of people out looking. It’s fun when you get together in the evening and compare lists.”
Local birders who wish to participate in the CBC can contact Mr. Fussell by calling 252-342-0169 several days prior to the count or email jofuss@ec.rr.com.
More information on the CBC is available at the audubon.org/conservation/science/christmas-bird-count.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
