CARTERET COUNTY — As Carteret County school officials continue to address a decline in student math and reading proficiency due to the disruptions of the COVID-19 pandemic, a national assessment released Oct. 24 shows a historical drop in performance of fourth- and eighth-graders across the state and nation.
North Carolina’s performance on the National Assessment of Educational Progress given during the 2021-22 school year to fourth- and eighth-graders mirrored a national decline in reading and math skills.
The results for North Carolina are the latest evidence of significant learning loss during the lengthy pandemic, which forced schools to transition to remote instruction beginning in March 2020, with many schools across the state suspending in-person classroom learning through much of the 2020-21 school year.
While local scores are not reported on the assessment, county school officials said this week they are continuing to address the loss in math and reading.
“Though Carteret County Public Schools was fortunate to keep students in classrooms during the pandemic to the greatest extent possible, it is no surprise that the impact of COVID-19 affected student achievement across the nation,” a statement from Carteret County Schools Public Information Officer Jennifer Johnson stated. “To address the learning gaps that currently exist, our educators and staff members have implemented research-based practices to target and to consistently monitor the needs of our students, which should result in significant academic impact and success.”
According to Carteret County Schools Assistant Superintendent Jody McClenny, the school system wrote and received a $187,026 grant to “fund high-quality evidence-based math enrichment programs to address the impact of lost instructional time and respond to the academic needs of students in grades 4-8.”
During the Nov. 1 County Board of Education meeting, the board will consider approving the purchase of a Math 180 program to help certain student groups catch up.
“CCPS analyzed math data from the ‘21-‘22 school year and have identified student groups that would benefit from targeted support in math standards in grades 4-8,” she stated in her proposal. The cost to purchase the math program is $74,374.
“The remainder of the funds in this grant will be used to compensate the teachers that are being trained, delivering instruction to identified students, and analyzing student outcomes to ensure our interventions are closing achievement gaps, as well as continuing this opportunity for students during the ‘23-‘24 school year,” she said.
The school system is also using a new science of reading program, endorsed by the N.C. Department of Public Instruction, to address learning loss in reading.
Although a separate test from the national assessment, the state’s accountability report released Sept. 1 showed that 59.5% of Carteret County students in grades three through eight scored proficient in end-of-grade reading in 2021-22, with 63.8% proficient in math.
As for the NAEP results, North Carolina’s were consistent with the nation as a whole. North Carolina’s average reading score for fourth-graders declined five points from 2019 to 216, the same average score for the nation, which fell three points. The average reading score for the state’s eighth-graders fell seven points from 2019 to 256, compared to the nation’s score of 259.
In math, the average score for North Carolina fourth-graders dropped five points from 2019 to a score of 236, a decline similar to that of the national average, which fell to 235. The average math score for the state’s eighth-graders dropped 10 points from 2019 to 274, while the national average fell eight points to 273.
According to the NCDPI, the state’s results overall slipped to levels not measured as long ago as seven years, and in some cases, more than 20 years. Average reading scores in both fourth and eighth grades were not significantly different than those measured in 2007.
In math, the average score for fourth- and eighth-graders hasn’t been as low since 2000, with percentages of fourth-graders with scores of proficient or better not statistically different than 2005, and for eighth-graders, 2000.
The percentages of North Carolina students scoring “below basic” achievement levels in reading increased in 2022, reaching 39 percent of fourth-graders, a 15-year high. Among eighth graders, 34 percent were below the basic achievement level in reading, a proportion not exceeded since 2005.
A similar trend was measured in math, with 25 percent of fourth-graders below basic in math, the most since 2000, and 39 percent of eighth-graders had the greatest percentage scoring below basic since 1996.
“These findings reflect what our Office of Learning Recovery identified in March of this year regarding the effects of lost instructional time and reaffirms our commitment to working towards recovery and acceleration statewide,” State Superintendent of Public Instruction Catherine Truitt said in a press release from the N.C. Department of Public Instruction.
“We have made strategic investments to try to address these concerns, including providing professional development for 44,000 elementary school educators in the science of reading. We’ve also identified targeted interventions to address learning loss specific to transitioning students – those moving from elementary to middle school or middle to high school.”
She continued, “We are confident in the partnerships we’ve developed with local district leaders to help them provide targeted interventions to students who need them the most. We have been saying that recovery will take time, and we believe we are on the right track. We are confident that we will see the fruits of our labor in future students’ performance on NAEP.”
NAEP, also known as the Nation’s Report Card, is conducted by the National Center for Education Statistics to measure math and reading performance of a representative sample of students in the fourth and eighth grades in each state and the jurisdictions of the District of Columbia, U.S. Department of Defense schools and Puerto Rico (math only). The assessment is typically administered every two years, but it was delayed from 2021 to winter 2022 because of the pandemic.
NAEP summary results are reported in terms of average scale scores and four performance levels – below basic, basic, proficient and advanced. The NAEP proficiency levels are set at a very rigorous level, and the proficient level is defined as mastery over challenging subject matter. NAEP’s proficient standard is roughly equivalent to North Carolina’s standard for Career and College Readiness used in measuring student performance on the state’s end-of-grade and end-of-course exams.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.