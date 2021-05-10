National Weather Service forecasts chance of severe weather Monday evening

Colored areas on this map show the risk of severe weather forecast by the National Weather Service Monday. (NWS graphic)

NEWPORT — Local forecasters are calling for a slight chance of severe weather late Monday in Carteret County.

The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued notice Monday there’s a slight threat of severe weather beginning at 5 p.m. at the earliest Monday. Damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning are all possible through midnight.

