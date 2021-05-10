National Weather Service forecasts chance of severe weather Monday evening

NEWPORT — Local forecasters are calling for a slight chance of severe weather late Monday in Carteret County.
The National Weather Service’s Newport weather forecasting office issued notice Monday there’s a slight threat of severe weather beginning at 5 p.m. at the earliest Monday. Damaging wind gusts, hail and frequent lightning are all possible through midnight.
The NWS provides forecasts, watches, warnings, outlooks, advisories and more information on its website, weather.gov/mhx/, on Twitter at twitter.com/NWSMoreheadCity, on Facebook at facebook.com/NWSMoreheadCity and on YouTube at youtube.com/NWSMoreheadCity.
Contact Mike Shutak at 252-723-7353, email mike@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter at @mikesccnt.
