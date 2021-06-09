MOREHEAD CITY — Local skimmer trawl fishermen and others have several opportunities to learn more about putting turtle excluder devices, or TEDs, on their trawls.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service is offering several webinars to assist skimmer trawl fishermen with TED installation. Fishing gear specialists with the NMFS Southeast Fishery Science Center’s gear monitoring team will host question-and-answer webinar sessions and virtual workshops summarizing upcoming skimmer trawl TED requirements and assist participants with program information and compliance.
These webinars and workshops will be held at 10 a.m. on select Tuesdays and Fridays. The case sensitive password for all these webinars is “noaa.” An audio conference call will also be available at the webinar times at 415-527-5035. The event number for each webinar is the access code for each audio conference call.
Each webinar will be recorded.
The schedule for these webinars is as follows:
- June 15 at noaanmfs-meets.webex.com/noaanmfs-meets/onstage/g.php?MTID=e9c4e13667d34ae9f0fd4c8167360cde1. The event number is 199 871 3089.
- June 25 at noaanmfs-meets.webex.com/noaanmfs-meets/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec6b89d96b72dedaa276cef978270134e. The event number is 199 919 1415.
- July 13 noaanmfs-meets.webex.com/noaanmfs-meets/onstage/g.php?MTID=ee3706179f6d9e67db4d1c3745a2f26c9. The event number is 199 634 2250.
- July 27 at noaanmfs-meets.webex.com/noaanmfs-meets/onstage/g.php?MTID=ec6d91d0880e35c9657d2e6c4e679994e. The event number is 199 526 3257.
- July 30 at noaanmfs-meets.webex.com/noaanmfs-meets/onstage/g.php?MTID=ed8be8cf96b66f13cb4501d61bc1b303f. The event number is 199 551 0988.
The webinars and workshops will summarize upcoming TED requirements scheduled to take effect Sunday, Aug. 1 for skimmer trawl vessels 40 feet or greater in length.
The Tuesday webinars will provide a comprehensive summary of the new regulations, gear requirements and research results. Question-and-answer sessions will be conducted at the end of each webinar.
The Friday virtual workshops will also summarize regulations and gear requirements, but will have longer question-and-answer sessions focused on technical aspects of TED construction, installation and handling. During these workshops, model TEDs will be available to aid gear specialists in answering questions and illustrating details of construction and measurements.
