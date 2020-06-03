BEAUFORT — County Fire Marshal Eddie Lewis reported the cause of a fire Sunday at 1300 Ann St. in Beaufort “was determined to be from smoking (cigarette materials).”
Mr. Lewis further said the tenant had no renters’ insurance and the American Red Cross is assisting the individual.
He said the call came in at 1:09 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported.
The Beaufort Fire, EMS and police departments reported to the scene, along with the Carteret County Fire Marshal’s Office. Other units were on scene for back-up.
