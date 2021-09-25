Pine Knoll Shores schedules online briefing for proposed living shoreline effort

PINE KNOLL SHORES — Town residents and others have an opportunity to learn about the ongoing work on living shorelines along the sound-side shoreline of Pine Knoll Shores.
Staff announced there will be an online briefing at 8:30 a.m. Wednesday on a proposed project to place a living shoreline along the sound side of Bogue Banks in town.
The project, if pursued, will be the second living shoreline installed in Pine Knoll Shores. The town partnered with the N.C. Coastal Federation, a nonprofit dedicated to protecting and restoring the coastal environment, to install a living shoreline behind town hall at Veteran’s Park in May.
Information on how to join the online briefing will be sent out prior to the briefing. Town manager Brian Kramer said the online briefing will take one hour and be followed by a tour of the recently completed shoreline at the park.
“At 9:30 a.m. we’ll end the briefing and take a 15-minute break,” Mr. Kramer said. “Anyone interested can then come to the flagpole behind town hall. We’ll walk down the Veteran’s Park trail and Dr. (Lexia) Weaver will then show and discuss the shoreline installed there this past spring.”
During the online briefing, Dr. Weaver, with the federation, will give participants an overview on the configuration on the proposed second shoreline, as well as the effectiveness of the structures against wave energy and erosion.
Mr. Kramer said officials were recently made aware of a Federal Emergency Management Agency grant program for funding resiliency projects.
“On Sept. 8, the board of commissioners authorized staff to submit a letter of interest concerning this grant to the N.C. Department of Public safety, the state agency administering the grant,” he said. “The LOI will outline a proposal for a $3.2 million project, with a 75% FEMA/25% non-federal cost share.”
The proposed project involves installing a living shoreline in the public trust waters of Bogue Sound. Mr. Kramer said it would be installed about 30 feet north of existing shorelines and seawalls.
“Installation would be on a voluntary basis,” he said of private property.
