NEWPORT - Residents of Carteret County and visitors coming to it this weekend can expect great things, sweet aromas and delicious food at the 45th annual Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest on Friday and Saturday, March 31-April 1.
After speaking with Vice President of Entertainment John Smith, who has overseen the event since May 2022, it’s no secret that this weekend’s contest will yet again be another good one.
“This is our 45th annual Pig Cookin’ Contest. We are now considered the world’s largest all-volunteer nonprofit BBQ event and have even been featured in the Guinness World Records book.”
The contest began in 1978 when Doris Oglesby, director of the Newport Developmental Center (NDC), a school for physically and mentally challenged children called Mayor Derryl Garner, asking for help to raise funds for new additions they wanted for the school.
Mayor Garner contacted 18 various churches and organizations in the Newport area requesting their ideas to help raise the needed money. A few Newport men had recently cooked in a pig cooking contest that previous weekend in Jacksonville, and from that group, Larry Howard and Lionel Garner contacted Mayor Garner with the thought that Newport should try out a contest as well. The goal was to cook 15 pigs and raise the $5,000 that was needed.
The contest was held in early 1979 and received donations and help from many in town, as well as from the Marine Corps Air Station Cherry Point. Forty-two pigs were cooked, and $15,000 was donated to the NDC. The organization has grown phenomenally over the years and now has its own building filled with warmers, pots and pans, and many various items, including a ticket and event booth, canteens and a souvenir trailer, much of it having been donated by various businesses and groups.
Smith has a near-and-dear energy toward this event and speaks of it with great excitement.
“I’ve been involved in one way or another for a long time," he said. "I’ve only been vice president of entertainment for 6 years now, but I and my wife have helped run booths like concessions and such.” He said. “And over the years, we’ve raised over a million dollars that we’ve been able to give back to charity. This year, we have 17 agencies who have requested funds from us. And what we’ll do is utilize their volunteers to volunteer for our event in the tents and booths. Last year, we gave out about $20,000. This year, we’re raising money for Trying Court, Girl Scouts, ball teams, Newport Consolidated School, and for medical – so a little bit of everything. Some of these groups have to do a lot of fundraising, and this is what we love to support. It’s a community event, for sure.”
To give an overview of what people and visitors can expect for this weekend’s contest and event, here’s what Smith had to say:
What can people expect this year?
“You can expect beautiful weather, great music and great food – not just BBQ. We’ll be offering hot dogs, hamburgers, funnel cakes and bake sale treats. We also offer a drive-thru option if people don’t want to stay.”
“This year, so far, we have 68 pigs we’re cooking. One year, we had as many as 110. But because of fire codes, we now take up to as many as 70 pigs a year. Last year, we sold out by about 3 p.m. And Friday night is a big event for us because they get to see everything else we do for the weekend. We have some fun bands this year. We have Blackwater, a group in Newport called the Pick & Grin, The Wells Family Band, and North Tower.”
What’s the turnout every year?
“We usually sell $20-24,000 plates of BBQ each year. And that includes those who don’t buy plates while they’re here, because we of course have people who come out to just hear the bands or participate in the vendors and carnival rides here. A lot of people like to come see the hogs get passed out to the cooks. And it’s a unique thing to watch the cooks prepare the pigs. They’ll stay up all night to of course, cook 'em, and then around 7 a.m. the following morning, our judges will start judging them. As they’re getting judged, the committee picks them up and takes them to the chopping blocks. By 10:30, we’re ready to sell BBQ plates.”
What kind of planning does this event require?
“It takes a year. Around May, we all (various and interested committees) get together once a month to talk about everything, and then when we get near the event, we meet more often. And one of our requirements from those who are requesting funds from us is their coming to the meetings as well so that we can assign them a place to be for the event. We always hope to see the crowd increase. We’re happy to get more people involved.”
Smith also mentioned the Tourism Development Authority that helps bring this event to life every year, as they provide funds for advertisement all year long. Smith loves knowing that all walks of life make their way here to participate in and experience this event. He appreciates those who stay in the area and take the time to visit local businesses, as it contributes a great deal to Carteret County’s economy.
“A lot of this, we wouldn’t be able to do without the Tourism Development Authority as they provide us a grant every year for funds to help us advertise the event outside of the area. We always do billboards, radio, TV ads – everything. We have people who come from all over for this event, including North Carolina, South Carolina, Virginia and Tennessee. Even some of the cooks come from off. And some of these people come every year just to come to the event again. It’s overall a great event.”
The Newport Pig Cookin’ Contest is a good way to remind those in the area that spring is finally here and that summer is quickly approaching. Smith believes it’s a great kickoff to the warmer season and knows how many people look forward to this event each year.
“The Seafood Festival is what we like to call the shoulder season, where that event happens after summer. This is our side of the shoulder, where the event happens before summer and for the springtime. I think people always look forward to the Pig Cookin’ because they know it’s that time of year as this kicks off the (spring and summer) season for us. Our hope is to be able to bring people down who haven’t been to Carteret County before and learn about all the wonderful things that happen here.”
This year’s vendors will include bake sales, crafts store booths, furniture sale booths, carnival rides, live bands, and more. The two-day event will begin Friday, March 31 at 6 p.m. and last through Saturday, April 1 at 5 p.m. Tickets are $10, which includes a meal and drink. Winners of the contest are listed online after the event.
