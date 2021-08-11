Airport authority contingently awards $4M bid for hangar construction at Beaufort facility

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County-Beaufort Airport Authority has approved, contingent on working out a cash flow arrangement with the county, awarding a roughly $4 million bid package to Trader Construction Co. of New Bern to rebuilding 28 hangars at Michael J. Smith Field Airport in Beaufort.
The decision came during a special meeting of the airport authority Monday at the airfield. Airport manager Jesse Vinson reported the airport’s engineer, Talbert & Bright, had reviewed the two bids received last week and recommended awarding the project to low bidder Trader Construction Co. for $4,005,051.
Talbert & Bright previously estimated construction costs would be around $3.5 million, but Mr. Vinson said rising material costs, especially steel, are to blame for the price increase. Overall, the project will come in about $347,000 over what the airport had originally budgeted.
“Differences in these pay items can likely be attributed to higher material costs due to the current supply chain deficit that is being seen across the construction industry,” Mr. Vinson said Monday. “Taking this into account, Trader Construction’s bid appears to be acceptable.”
Mr. Vinson told the News-Times Monday evening the airport has enough money in its reserve accounts, around $500,000, to cover the shortfall. However, during the authority’s special meeting Monday, Chairperson Pat Joyce brought up another potential snag.
The project is being funded by a $3.3 million grant, plus an $821,000 local match, from the U.S. Department of Commerce’s Economic Development Administration. To receive the grant funds, the airport must first spend the money and submit proof to the EDA, which will then provide a reimbursement for the expenditures.
The problem, Mr. Joyce explained, is one of cash flow. With around a 30-to-60-day lag time for the EDA to approve spending and send reimbursements, the airport may encounter times when it has to spend more money than it has immediately on hand.
“The money is there, we’ve got the money to pay for it with the grant, it’s just a cash flow issue,” he said, noting the airport could be on the hook for spending $1 to $2 million at a time for some of the larger items, like raw materials.
Mr. Joyce said he reached out to a bank last week about options for taking out a short-term loan to cover costs while the airport awaits reimbursement. He said the bank informed him it was possible, but would require county approval as the airport is a county-owned asset.
However, Mr. Joyce shared Monday that county officials have not yet agreed to such an arrangement.
“I was hoping they’d say ‘yay,’ but 10 minutes to 5 (o’clock) they called and said ‘Not at this time,’” he said. “…I think we can approve this (bid) contingent on working out an agreement with the county, but I don’t want to say we approve it (outright). The county’s got to agree to it.”
Following the meeting, Mr. Vinson told the News-Times he feels confident the county will agree to an arrangement in due time, officials just need to review the information and come to an informed decision.
“The issue with the county was not that they were not going to do it, it was that they hadn’t had enough time to kind of figure out the process,” he said. “…I feel very confident that the county will come up with a solution because the project will mean a significant return to the county in tax revenue.”
The airport is contending with a relatively short time frame to complete the project by a spring 2023 deadline. Trader Construction Co.’s offer is only valid for 30 days, after which time the airport would have to re-bid the project if it doesn’t award a contract before then.
Further, Mr. Joyce said steel prices are expected to rise again at the start of September, so he encouraged the authority not to wait to award the project so as to avoid risking further cost increases. Construction itself is expected to take between seven and eight months, depending on weather conditions.
During the meeting Monday, airport authority members floated some alternative funding ideas, such as a private investor, but Jay Talbert of Talbert & Bright advised the board its best option was to award the bid contingent on the county’s approval to help with cash flow. Authority member Dr. Bob Coles made the motion and urged others to join him in approving it.
“I think we just need to go forward with what we’re talking about because what are our other options?” he said. “I don’t know any other options, and it gives you guys the power to try to work it out (with the county), otherwise we’re dead in the water.”
Mr. Vinson said there are 54 people currently on a waiting list for a hangar at the airport. He said once complete, the hangars will generate additional income for the airport, bring in tax revenue and contributing to tourism as a whole in Carteret County.
Also Monday, following a closed session discussion of the matter, the airport authority approved a contract arrangement with Talbert & Bright for stormwater permit modification for several new proposed ground lease hangars. He said seven people have submitted applications to construct a ground lease hangar, and those plans will be further reviewed after the stormwater permitting phase is complete.
Contact Elise Clouser at elise@thenewstimes.com; by phone at 252-726-7081 ext. 229; or follow on Twitter @eliseccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.