CARTERET COUNTY – Carteret County Emergency Services Director Stephen Rea and Erik Heden, the National Weather Service’s local Warning Coordination Meteorologist, will be leading a Hurricane Preparedness Forum at 6 p.m. on Monday, July 25.
The forum will be offered both in-person and virtually. The in-person forum will be held at the Crystal Coast Civic Center, which is located at 203 College Circle on the Carteret Community College campus in Morehead City. To attend virtually, participants must register online at Registration (gotowebinar.com).
The forum is free and open to the public and will cover topics including preparedness efforts and updates on weather service forecast products. The presentation will also include information such as why it’s important to never focus only upon the category of a storm but instead to focus on the storm’s potential impacts.
At the end of the forum, participants will have the opportunity to ask questions and share their concerns. Virtual attendees can participate using the chat or audio features of the meeting software.
