MOREHEAD CITY — While The Salvation Army has temporarily closed its thrift store due to the coronavirus, the organization is still serving the community through its social service division.
Maj. Aaron Goldfarb of The Salvation Army said workers are preparing food boxes that will begin being distributed to those in need within the next two weeks.
He put out an appeal Wednesday for nonperishable food items to place in the boxes.
“We received 1,500 empty food boxes, but don’t have enough food to fill them,” Maj. Goldfarb said. “We went to the Food Bank (in New Bern), but only received two pallets of food. We’re going to start looking at stores to see if we can purchase some canned goods and other essentials. We know families are struggling, but if anyone wants to donate nonperishable food items for the boxes, we would welcome it.”
Items needed for the boxes include things like green beans, corn, soups, canned meats, chicken stock, macaroni and cheese and other pastas, powdered milk and hygiene items.
“We not only want to distribute food but hygiene items like toothpaste, toothbrushes, soap and shampoos,” he said.
Those wanting to donate food can bring it to the social services area of the building at 2800 Bridges St. The offices are located on the west side of the facility.
Maj. Goldfarb said the social services offices will remain open from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday-Friday, which is the time to drop off items.
“We are asking people to stay in their cars and call us when they arrive and we will come out to their cars,” Maj. Goldfarb said.
He added that the social service department is temporarily discontinuing financial assistance to residents until the stay-at-home order is lifted.
“We know we’ll be inundated with people once the restrictions are lifted, especially with people out of work,” he said. “Right now we’re not getting a lot of calls because of the stay-at-home order, and people seem to be paying attention to that. We just want to be able to keep up with the need once the ban is lifted.”
As for the thrift store, Maj. Goldfarb said he doesn’t plan to reopen that area until the shelter-in-place order is lifted, which he currently hopes will be Friday, May 1. He added that thrift store donations, such as clothing and household goods, are not being accepted at this time.
“We had to furlough many of our employees and we don’t have the staff to process donations right now,” he said.
As for the food distributions, Maj. Goldfarb said he is partnering with county churches to get some of those boxes to areas with the most need. He has already lined up two Down East churches for food but plans to add more over the next two weeks.
“Right now we’ve been in contact with the pastors of Trinity Baptist Church in Marshallberg and Atlantic Missionary Baptist Church,” he said. “I’m sure we’ll be talking with other pastors.”
As well as accepting food donations, Maj. Goldfarb said monetary donations are needed. Those wanting to make monetary donations can do so on The Salvation Army of Morehead City website.
Donors can also drop checks by the office at 2800 Bridges St. or mail them to The Salvation Army, P.O. Box 399, Morehead City, NC 28557.
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
