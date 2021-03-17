CARTERET COUNTY — Carteret County Schools and Carteret Community College are dismissing early or canceling afternoon classes Thursday due to the threat of severe weather.
Out of an abundance of caution and to ensure all buses are off the roads before forecasted severe weather arrives in the area, schools will dismiss at 2 p.m. Thursday. Individual schools will share exact dismissal times with parents and families Wednesday evening.
All night events in the school system Thursday are canceled. Parents are asked to contact the school office if their child will go home a different way than they typically do.
In addition, CCC will close at 3:30 p.m. Thursday due to the expectation of severe weather. All classes scheduled to meet after 3:30 p.m. Thursday are canceled. The college will resume normal operations and class schedules Friday.
