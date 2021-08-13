Carteret County adds 74 new COVID-19 cases Friday; CHC reports 20 hospitalizations

CARTERET COUNTY — The Carteret County Health Department has reported 74 new confirmed COVID-19 cases since Thursday, bringing the number of active cases in the county to 264 as of Friday afternoon.
With the latest positive cases added, Carteret County has had 5,819 total cases confirmed since March 2020. The majority of those cases, 5,494, have reportedly recovered, while 60 county residents have died from complications arising from COVID-19.
Carteret Health Care in Morehead City continues to see rising numbers of COVID-related hospitalizations, as well, with 20 reported as of Friday afternoon. There were 17 hospitalizations reported Thursday.
The percentage positivity rate of COVID-19 tests for the county also continues to rise, reaching around a 12% positivity rate for the week that ended Aug. 7, up from around 9% the previous week. The rate is the percentage of positive COVID-19 tests over the total number of tests conducted, and the state Department of Health and Human Services aims to keep it at 5% or below.
The health department encourages everyone 12 years of age and older to receive the free COVID-19 vaccine by calling to set up an appointment at 252-728-8550, option 2, or visit myspot.nc.gov.
