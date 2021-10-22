CCSO charges Newport man with cruelty to animals after multiple dogs seized by officers

NEWPORT — Carteret County deputies arrested Jeffrey Lee Johnson, 65, of East Southwinds Drive, Newport, Thursday after residents reported concerns for the hoarding and mistreatment of animals at that location.
According to a press release issued Friday by Carteret County Sheriff’s Office chief detective Jason Wank, deputies working alongside county animal control officers seized 22 pit bulls suffering from extreme neglect. One dog was in need of immediate medical attention.
Deputy Jessica Newman, who investigated the case, reported numerous puppies chained to stakes in the ground with irritated skin, cuts and open sores on their bodies.
Mr. Johnson was charged with one felony and one misdemeanor count of cruelty to animals and is scheduled for his first court appearance Monday.
He was also charged with violating the county’s solid waste ordinance.
Mr. Johnson was released from jail after posting a $10,000 bond.
Carteret County Humane Society Animal Shelter manager Rachel Hardin said Friday the dogs were brought to the shelter, where they remained as of Friday afternoon.
With the shelter already at capacity prior to the seizure, Ms. Hardin said workers had to move shelter dogs around to make room for the additional pit bulls.
“We have reached out to other rescues to see if they can take some of the dogs,” she said.
