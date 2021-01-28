Carteret Community College nursing students to assist with vaccination clinics

MOREHEAD CITY — As a national nursing shortage continues, Carteret Community College nursing students will rise to the challenge when called upon to administer COVID-19 vaccines.
Over the next few weeks, CCC nursing students will report to Carteret Health Care as vaccinators. The students are in their final semester of the nursing program and have been trained and skill verified by the CCC nursing faculty over the past five semesters to administer injections.
“I feel ecstatic to have been presented with the opportunity to participate in Carteret Health Care COVID-19 vaccination clinics,” second-year nursing student Brenda Hernandez said. “Not only is Carteret Health Care allowing us to be part of the vaccination clinic, but [they] are also giving us the opportunity to build a real sense of achievement. From personal experience I can say that the more I give, the happier I feel. By volunteering in the vaccination clinic, I am doing good for others and the community, and in return receiving a sense of accomplishment.”
CCC and the hospital share a unique partnership and work together to train future health care professionals.
“We’ve worked with the College for many years and we know the quality of their nursing program,” Tonya Dixon, nurse recruiter for CHC, said. “It was an easy decision to reach out to them to help distribute the COVID-19 vaccine.”
Just three months shy of graduation, the students are already hard at work in the nursing field. In addition to their coursework, they are logging clinical hours and interviewing for fulltime employment after graduation. However, when the opportunity to help make a difference presented itself, they took it.
“I feel privileged that we have access to this clinical learning opportunity,” nursing student Kaitlin Guthrie said. “It will not only provide our class with experience, but will also allow us to assist in the effort to administer these much-needed vaccinations to the community.”
Clinical hours are a vital component of a nursing student’s education, but can be challenging to schedule due to limitations imposed by clinical facilities, especially with additional COVID-19 precautions.
“As an instructor, it is a dream come true to get to participate in a clinic where the students can gain so much experience,” said Camella Marcom, nursing instructor. She and the rest of the nursing faculty at CCC believe it is an important part of the students’ success.
In response to the nursing shortage, CCC is expanding the nursing program by 10% over the next two admission cycles. Beginning this fall, the nursing program will grow from 50 to 53 students. The growth will continue until the program reaches 55 students, increasing the maximum capacity by 10%.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.