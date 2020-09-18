Carteret County Schools reports additional COVID-19 cases

BEAUFORT — The Carteret County public school system has reported an additional confirmed COVID-19 case, bringing the total number of confirmed cases connected to schools to 19 as of Friday morning.
The newest case was reported Thursday afternoon at Newport Elementary School, the first case there.
Other schools that have reported confirmed cases since schools opened include Morehead City Primary School, Croatan High School, White Oak Elementary School, Bogue Sound Elementary School, Beaufort Middle School and West Carteret High School.
Superintendent Dr. Rob Jackson said in an email to the News-Times Tuesday afternoon, “The Carteret County Public School System carefully monitors our employees and students for symptoms of COVID-19. Because our school buildings are gathering sites for a large number of people each day, even with precautions in place, there have been confirmed cases associated with our schools.”
Dr. Jackson has stated when the school system receives a positive diagnosis of COVID-19, the parents or guardians of students or the employees who have been in close contact will be notified by the Carteret County Health Department.
