Tropical depression forms; NHC issues tropical storm watch for coast

A tropical depression formed off the coast of Florida Saturday afternoon. National Hurricane Center meteorologists forecast it will form the first tropical storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season. (NHC graphic)

MOREHEAD CITY — The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for the North Carolina coast, including Carteret County.

The NHC issued the watch at 5 p.m. Saturday. The system which the center had been monitoring the last few days off the coast of Florida has formed into a tropical depression and is expected to form into a tropical storm. This will be the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and, once it forms, will be named Arthur.

According to the NHC’s 5 p.m. Saturday advisory, the latest available, the tropical depression is located about 125 miles east of Melbourne, Fla., and about 505 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras. It has maximum winds of about 35 mph and is moving north-northeast at 13 mph. It’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.77 inches.

A tropical storm watch is in effect from New River Inlet to Duck, as well as for Pamlico and Albemarle sounds. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours from the watch’s issuance.

Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area Monday. A total of 1-2 inches of accumulated rainfall are forecast for coastal North Carolina Sunday night and Monday.

An intermediary advisory will be issued at 8 p.m. Saturday, and a complete advisory will be issued at 11 p.m. Advisories are available online at the NHC website nhc.noaa.gov.  

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.