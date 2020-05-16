Tropical depression forms; NHC issues tropical storm watch for coast

MOREHEAD CITY — The National Hurricane Center has issued a tropical storm watch for the North Carolina coast, including Carteret County.
The NHC issued the watch at 5 p.m. Saturday. The system which the center had been monitoring the last few days off the coast of Florida has formed into a tropical depression and is expected to form into a tropical storm. This will be the first named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season and, once it forms, will be named Arthur.
According to the NHC’s 5 p.m. Saturday advisory, the latest available, the tropical depression is located about 125 miles east of Melbourne, Fla., and about 505 miles south-southwest of Cape Hatteras. It has maximum winds of about 35 mph and is moving north-northeast at 13 mph. It’s minimum central barometric pressure is 29.77 inches.
A tropical storm watch is in effect from New River Inlet to Duck, as well as for Pamlico and Albemarle sounds. A watch means tropical storm conditions are possible within the next 48 hours from the watch’s issuance.
Tropical storm conditions are possible within the watch area Monday. A total of 1-2 inches of accumulated rainfall are forecast for coastal North Carolina Sunday night and Monday.
An intermediary advisory will be issued at 8 p.m. Saturday, and a complete advisory will be issued at 11 p.m. Advisories are available online at the NHC website nhc.noaa.gov.
