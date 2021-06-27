After pandemic-related camp cancellations in 2020, youth flock to summer programs

ATLANTIC BEACH — From learning water-rescue techniques to cooking up cuisine, young people are flocking to camps this summer after coronavirus shut down many programs last year.
Many camps, such as the junior lifeguard camp offered by the Atlantic Beach Fire Department, filled up quickly when the department began enrolled this spring.
Lt. Christian Register with the ABFD said Wednesday lifeguards and firefighters were glad to have children back. This week was the second session of the 2021 camp, with a third scheduled for July.
“It was hard last year. This is one of our favorite things about summer here,” Lt. Register said. “It’s great seeing the kids. Many of these kids come back multiple years and I know it was disappointing for them when we couldn’t offer the camp last year.”
Carteret Community College, which offers several popular camps, reported a similar trend. Wednesday, middle school students filled a kitchen in the college’s Hospitality and Culinary Arts Center for a cooking camp. Another group was attending a junior captain’s program in the college’s N.C. Marine Training and Education Center.
CCC maritime programs coordinator Scott Leahy said a boatbuilding camp planned in July was already at capacity.
“I think kids are just excited about getting out again,” he said.
Youth participating in the junior lifeguard camp in Atlantic Beach said it wasn’t just about having fun, but learning important skills that can save lives.
Saylor Cottrell, 11, of Morehead City, said, “I wanted to learn lifeguard skills for when I get older, and if something happens I can help someone.”
This is the third year Tucker Dickinson, 12, of Morehead City, has attended the program.
“I want to be a lifeguard when I’m 15,” he said. “I like the water and this is just a good thing to do.”
Lt. Register agreed the camp was important for teaching young people skills that not only protect them, but possibly save another person’s life.
“To me it’s just as important as learning about fire safety when they attend school,” he said. “We are a beach community and each summer we can have 45,000 to 50,000 people visiting our beaches. Our lifeguards can’t be responsible for all of them. The more people we have trained for water rescue the better.”
During the camp, the youth learn a variety of safety and rescue skills, such as pulling distressed swimmers from the ocean using flotation devices and boards and proper techniques when carrying an individual.
As for those attending the CCC cooking camp, many said they wanted to learn more about preparing their own meals and helping their families.
Jada Tyrell, 13, of Morehead City, said, “My mom and dad are really good cooks and I wanted to learn how to work with them.”
Hudson White, 13, of Morehead City, said, “I’m getting older and I don’t want to just eat microwave food, so I wanted to come and learn how to cook like this instructor.”
Alex McClain, 13, of Stella, had more professional aspirations.
“I enjoy cooking and plan on getting my culinary degree,” he said. “I decided it was a good thing to learn and I plan on becoming a chef.”
CCC culinary instructor Randy Sweat said he wanted to teach students various meal preparation techniques.
“A lot of them will get meal recipes they can take home and cook for their families,” he said.
As well as preparing homemade pizzas for lunch, students created Korean rice bowls, breakfast foods, such as bacon, sausage and pancakes, and desserts such as cookies, cakes and sorbets.
