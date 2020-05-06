Cape Carteret street paving underway

CAPE CARTERET — The town’s 2020 street-paving project started Friday, beginning on a portion of Dolphin Street, which runs from its intersection with Highway 24, the site of town hall, to Bogue Sound.
According to Town Manager Zach Steffey, the project will also include Sound Drive and the intersections of Anita Forte and Kear Drive, Yaupon Street and Neptune Drive, Channel View Drive and Channel View Court and Apollo Drive and Apollo Court.
The work is being done by crews from Jacksonville-based Onslow Paving and Grading Co., which has done most of the significant work on the town’s streets in recent years.
The effort is needed, according to Mr. Steffey and town commissioners, in large part because of damage caused by Hurricane Florence in September 2018.
Some street work was also done last year, but officials at the time knew a lot of paving remained to get the town’s roads in good shape. More is planned for the future.
Mr. Steffey said Onslow Paving is working under an $89,121 contract approved by town commissioners. All the money for the project is from state Powell Bill funds, derived from the gas tax and shared with local governments.
“We expect, weather permitting, the project will be completed by the end of this week,” Mr. Steffey said.
He urged motorists to “reduce speed and utilize extra caution when traveling through these areas and avoid these locations if possible.
“Please avoid sharply turning tires on fresh asphalt, as this damages the pavement,” he added.
