BEAUFORT — With Saturday, Jan. 28 marking the 37th anniversary of the explosion of the space shuttle Challenger, students at Beaufort Elementary School (BES) always have an opportunity to remember the shuttle’s pilot, Capt. Michael J. Smith, a Beaufort native.
That’s because a mini-museum in his honor is located in the lobby of the school. Capt. Smith attended the old Beaufort Elementary School and graduated from Beaufort High School, which is now closed.
The mini-museum was opened Jan. 28, 2010, by Capt. Smith’s family and retired Principal Vicki Fritz who wanted to honor Capt. Smith and inspire a love of space in students.
Items contained in the museum include an American flag that was carried onboard one of Capt. Smith’s flight missions, a helmet worn by Capt. Smith, a shuttle tire, a tail hook from the aircraft carrier on which Capt. Smith served, flight medals and memorabilia from his family and friends.
Many come to visit the museum each year, including N.C. Gov. Roy Cooper who toured the museum in January 2019.
Other memories of Capt. Smith can be seen in Beaufort as well. The Michael J. Smith Airfield in Beaufort is named in memory of the late pilot. Capt. Smith learned to fly at the airport, and in March 1986, the Airport Authority and the Carteret County Commissioners adopted a resolution renaming the facility the Michael J. Smith Airfield.
As well as a sign with his name at the entrance into the airport, the fixed-base operator (FBO) building contains photos and other memorabilia of the county native who always loved to fly. The airfield’s website also contains a brief history and photo of Capt. Smith.
Plus, a state marker in his memory sits at Airport Road and Highway 101.
In addition, Capt. Smith’s family created a scholarship in his name that is given out each year to county high school students.
The space shuttle Challenger exploded just a minute and 13 seconds into its launch over Cape Canaveral Jan. 28, 1986, killing Capt. Smith and six other crew members: Dick Scobee, Ronald McNair, Christa McAuliffe, Gregory Jarvis, Judith Resnik and Ellison Onizuka.
After high school graduation, Capt. Smith went on to graduate from the U.S. Naval Academy in 1967 and was a fighter pilot during the Vietnam War, earning numerous decorations for combat, including the Distinguished Flying Cross. After the war, he became a Navy test pilot and was selected in May 1980 for the astronaut program.
Congress promoted him posthumously to the rank of captain, and a chair was named in his honor at the U.S. Navy Postgraduate School. Among his other posthumous awards is the Purple Heart medal.
(Historic information about the Challenger disaster, Capt. Smith and future missions are based on information from NASA’s website.)
Contact Cheryl Burke at 252-726-7081, ext. 255; email Cheryl@thenewstimes.com; or follow on Twitter @cherylccnt.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
As a privately owned web site, we reserve the right to edit or remove comments that contain spam, advertising, vulgarity, threats of violence, racism, anti-Semitism, or personal/abusive/condescending attacks on other users or goading them. The same applies to trolling, the use of multiple aliases, or just generally being a jerk. Enforcement of this policy is at the sole discretion of the site administrators and repeat offenders may be blocked or permanently banned without warning.