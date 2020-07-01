Full Gospel Businessmen
Full Gospel Businessmen’s Fellowship in American will hold a men’s prayer breakfast at 7:30 a.m. Saturday at Fat Fellas Barbecue in Newport.
The group will hold a meeting at 6 p.m. Thursday, July 9 at Cox’s Restaurant in Morehead City. The speaker will be Maj. Aaron Goldfarb of The Salvation Army in Morehead City.
Core Creek UMC
Core Creek United Methodist Church will continue its Sunday drive-in service at 9:30 a.m., effective Sunday. Messages can also be viewed on YouTube or by visiting the church website at corecreekumc.com. For more information, call the church office at 252-728-1403.
Parkview Baptist
Parkview Baptist Church in Morehead City will hold a food distribution beginning at 11:30 a.m. Friday, July 10 in the parking lot. The distribution will be held each Friday for at least eight weeks. Food boxes will include sandwich meat, milk and cheese. All food will be distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.
The church will hold a vacation Bible school and day camp Monday through Friday, July 27-31. The traditional VBS activities will be held from 9 a.m. to noon, with day camp activities from noon to 4 p.m. The VBS will be open for children ages 4 through fifth grade. The day camp will be for children who have completed kindergarten through fifth grade.
If parents want their children to be in activities for the entire day, they will need to register them for both events. Registration is online at parkviewnow.com. The deadline to receive a T-shirt is Sunday, July 12.
The church will re-start a free monthly Movie Night at 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 1. The evening will include refreshments and a reimagined version of the movie “Lion King.”
