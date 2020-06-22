Carteret County’s HAM operators to host socially distanced Field Day

NEWPORT — HAM radio operators are accustomed to talking to others long-distance.
This year, during the Carteret County Amateur Radio Society’s annual Field Day, some will be on site Saturday and Sunday at the Newport Town Park, but because of the novel coronavirus pandemic, others will likely participate remotely.
According to association member Wally Courie, the American Radio Relay League, the association for amateur radio operators in the U.S., has instituted a rule waiver which will allow amateurs to operate from their homes under the club call sign of W4WMI.
Field Day is HAM open house. Every June, more than 40,000 HAMS throughout North America set up temporary transmitting stations in public places to demonstrate their science, skill and service to their communities and their nation. It combines public service, emergency preparedness, community outreach and technical skills in a single event that has taken place since 1933.
To determine the effectiveness of the exercise and of each participant's operations, there is an integrated competitive component, and many clubs also engage in concurrent leisure activities, such as cookouts and camping.
Operations typically last a continuous 24 hours, requiring scheduled relief operators to keep stations on the air. Additional contest points are awarded for experimenting with unusual modes, making contacts via satellite and involving children and young adults in the activities.
HAM radio, according to Mr. Courie, provides crucial communications during disasters when other forms might not be available.
In addition, he said, it’s fun and people can meet others from all over the world with minimal investment and training available through the local society.
Mr. Courie said he hopes Field Day during the coronavirus era will still draw a moderate crowd of 25 participants or so, and the public is welcome to come out and learn about HAM radio while practicing social distancing.
“I will have a few masks for those that don’t have them,” he said. “There are about 250 or so amateurs in the county, but only about 40 or so in the club.”
There will be soft drinks and water available.
The chairman of the event this year is Sterling Hudson.
