Area pumpkin patch supports good cause

CEDAR POINT — Those looking for the perfect pumpkin and wanting to support a good cause can do both when they purchase gourds from Hannah’s Hope Pumpkin Patch at The Market at Cedar Point.
The pumpkin patch is named after the nonprofit started by market owners Jeff and Mary Miller, whose daughter Hannah died in an automobile accident in 2012.
They originally created Hannah’s Hope to raise funds to support children whose families couldn’t afford extracurricular school activities, as well as provide scholarships and other needs of students.
This year, however, Ms. Miller said funds raised from the sale of pumpkins will provide food to needy families for Thanksgiving and gifts and food for families at Christmas.
“We feel like this year there is going to be a lot of need,” Ms. Miller said Sept. 30.
The market received its first shipment last week of about 4,000 pumpkins from a Navaho reservation in New Mexico that grows the pumpkins. There are many types, colors and sizes available.
Ms. Miller said pumpkins will be sold through Saturday, Oct. 31. Hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Saturday, with the exception of Wednesday, when the market is closed. Pumpkins can be purchased from noon to 5 p.m. Sunday.
The price range is from 50 cents for the smallest, hand-size pumpkins to about $45 for the largest.
Ms. Miller said any pumpkins not sold will be given to area farmers to feed their livestock and for compost.
Because of the coronavirus pandemic, Ms. Miller asks that people wear masks or remain socially distanced when shopping for pumpkins.
For added fun, she said the market will also offer arts and crafts for sale from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. each Saturday.
Heather Schultz of Cedar Point and her two children were among those looking for pumpkins Sept. 30.
“I come out here to get pumpkins every year for the season,” she said. “This is to support a good cause.”
Her 14-year-old daughter Sailor was helping in the effort to fill a wagon full of gourds for the family.
“I like a pumpkin that’s not too small, but not too large,” she said. “I like different pumpkins, like the bumpy ones and different textured ones.”
Seven-year-old Grey Robinson of Stella was also on the search for the perfect pumpkin.
“I like a sphere or oval shape, and I want the stem to be curved,” he said. “My favorites are the small ones.”
