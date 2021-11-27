CARTERET COUNTY — Three Carteret County high school band students will be in the Music for All Bands of America that will participate in the 2022 Tournament of Roses Parade in Pasadena, Calif.
They are Patrick Reindl, tenor saxophone player from Croatan High School, Molly Fahy, flute player from CHS, and Liam John, trombone player from West Carteret High School.
They were selected from among hundreds of applicants across the nation for membership in the prestigious national honor band. The three are a part of the Carteret Collective Sound Marching Ensemble and under the direction of band directors Mike Self and Andy Wright, respectively.
The honor band is a 300-piece national ensemble with winds, percussion and a flag and dance team. Richard Saucedo, composer, conductor and retired director of the national champion Carmel High School band from Carmel, Ind., will direct the 2022 honor band. Music educator, conductor and adjudicator David Starnes, director of orchestras at Kennesaw Mountain H.S., Ga., is program coordinator.
“To be selected for this opportunity is a once-in-a-lifetime experience for students, and a testimony to their excellence and achievements,” Mr. Saucedo said. “The Rose Parade is one of our country’s national pageantry treasures. The 2022 Honor Band members are ambassadors of America’s scholastic music and arts programs, as well as their schools and communities. Congratulations to these students on this fantastic accomplishment and recognition.”
Patrick, Molly and Liam will spend a week in southern California, where they will have rehearsals, performances at the Tournament of Roses Bandfest and Disneyland, special activities and a featured appearance in the famous parade broadcast worldwide.
The 2022 Rose Parade begins at 8 a.m. New Year’s Day. The theme is “DREAM. BELIEVE. ACHIEVE.”
Bands of America is a program of Music for All, one of the nation’s largest and most influential organizations in support of active music making. Music for All is a not-for-profit organization.
