Carteret County confirms 38th case of COVID-19

CARTERET COUNTY — On Monday, Carteret County received an additional confirmed positive result for a total of 38 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the county, according to a press release from County Public Information Officer Jamie Long.
Of the 38 confirmed cases, two patients are active cases, 33 have recovered and satisfied the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services isolation requirements and three patients are deceased.
Carteret County medical providers, including the County Health Department, have collected specimens for COVID-19 testing from 914 patients resulting in 38 positive confirmations, one inconclusive, 847 negative results and 28 pending test results. To view confirmed cases by zip code, visit the Carteret County website at carteretcountync.gov.
Residents should contact their health care provider or the health department to see if they meet testing criteria for COVID-19, even if they are not symptomatic.
The county is encouraging all residents to seek testing.
