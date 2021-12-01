Law enforcement charges Hubert man in connection to January 2020 overdose death

BEAUFORT — Law enforcement recently charged a Hubert man in connection to the January 2020 overdose death of a Carteret County man.
In a release issued Wednesday, the Carteret County Sheriff’s Office said deputies charged Anthony Joseph Reese, 32, of Hubert, Monday with charges related to the Jan. 17, 2020, death of David Defeo.
Detectives allege Mr. Reese sold the heroin on which Mr. Defeo, 30, overdosed.
According to the release, Mr. Reese was already in custody on other drug charges, including possession with intent to sell and deliver schedule two controlled substances and trafficking methamphetamine, as well as probation violations. The “death by distribution” warrant was served by Wayne County deputies, as Mr. Reese is housed out of Carteret County due to overcrowding.
Mr. Reese has been charged with one count of death by distribution, adding $100,000 to his bond, which is now set at $650,000. He was set for his first local appearance in court Wednesday.
“Drug dealers need to be on notice that The Sheriff’s Office investigates every drug overdose death as a homicide with the intent to hold the dealers accountable for their role in the unnecessary deaths,” Sheriff Asa Buck said in the release.
District Attorney Scott Thomas concurred, and stated his office “works closely” to investigate such deaths.
“This is part of our aggressive effort to fight illegal drugs and the deaths caused by them,” the district attorney said, in part.
