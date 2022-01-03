Fisheries service accepting preproposals for bycatch reduction project funding

SILVER SPRING, Md. — Researchers in Carteret County and beyond have an opportunity to apply for federal funding for bycatch reduction projects.
The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s National Marine Fisheries Service announced Dec. 27 it’s accepting applications for its bycatch reduction engineering program. According to the NMFS, this program provides funding for applied management projects and activities to reduce bycatch.
The fisheries service said it anticipates approximately $2.5 million could be made available in fiscal year 2022-2023, which begins Friday, July 1, 2022, for 10-15 projects addressing bycatch research. Preproposals are due Thursday, Jan. 20. More information, including application links, is available at the website fisheries.noaa.gov/grant/bycatch-reduction-engineering-program-funding.
“There are five high-priority areas for fiscal year 2022,” the NMFS said. These areas are:
· Researching new technology.
· Encouraging technology adoption.
· Reducing post-release mortality.
· Avoiding habitat interactions.
· Conducting international research.
According to the NMFS, bycatch contributes to overfishing and threatens endangered and threatened species under the Endangered Species Act. This can lead to fishery closures “significantly impacting U.S. economic growth.”
“Through this program, we support the development and testing of fishing gears that minimize bycatch and habitat impacts,” the NMFS said.
More information on BREP is available at the website www.fisheries.noaa.gov/national/bycatch/bycatch-reduction-engineering-program.
